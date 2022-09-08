- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- 2 floating docks. 10 1/2 x 5 1/2. and 9 x 5 1/2. flotation by barrels 3′ w/ 18″ diameter. Located on upper Nassawadox Creek. Free. 757-442-2821
- LF 3 bedroom mobile home between Accomac- Wattsville area. Call Mon- Fri after 5:30pm. Voicemails can be left with a call back number. 757-894-2204
- 75″ flat screen tv $1,000. Brand new and never used. Can’t be mounted but can go on a stand. Call anytime and price won’t change. Serious callers only! 757-387-2473
- Full Size White Tool Body for sale $600 GC, Hot Tub Pumps (2) for $175, Couch $75 VGC Call or Text for more info 757-894- 4199
- Full size pine bed w/box springs and mattress $80, Futon frame no mattress $45, Motorcycle rear axle w/tire and hard bags $300 757-787-7971
- For sale 16′ extension ladder, bench vise, bench grinder/polisher 757-387-0854
- King size bed set $300, LF queen size bed set 607-437-4782
- 1996 Isuzu rodeo 4×4 $1,700 757-787-1249
- 2 tickets to Chamberfest $50 ea. 757-710-2114
- For sale small row boat, pair of tree stands, single axle trailer 757-710-7830
- LF place to rent between Princess Anne MD. and New Church, LF a vehicle, Converta-bench $75 443-880-1331
- 2019 Enduro 200 cc. on/off road motorcycle $2,500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,800, 207 Honda VTX motorcycle $3,800 757-894-5713
- Lawn sweeper $50 firm 757-709-9255
