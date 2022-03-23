Funeral services for Mrs. Sadra L. Dickerson of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the First Baptist Church, Mappsville, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
