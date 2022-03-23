Memorial services for Mr. Bruce T. Verstegen of Greenbackville, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Pocomoke, MD, with Rev. Stephanie Clayville officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
