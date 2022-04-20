Private funeral services for Mrs. Roberta S. Snow of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bro. Jethro Bernabe officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually.
