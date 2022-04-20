Juanita Beatrice “Nina” Kilmon, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home in Melfa, VA while surrounded by family and new friend and hospice nurse, Marie. Born in Poulson, VA on September 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Otha James Hart and Linzie Lee Ball Hart.

Juanita grew up in the small towns of Cattail and Winterville, VA and attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Messongo, VA as a child. In 1942, she married Franklin William Kilmon, to whom she remained a loving and devoted wife for 65 years. Juanita worked at the former R&G Shirt Factory in Parksley, VA for several years, and then became an Avon representative, having worked with the company until her death, a total of 55 years. She continued to stay close to her faith throughout her life as a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and most recently attended Belle Haven United Methodist Church. She was a voracious reader and only slowed down when she began to lose her sight due to glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Juanita adored her family and went out of her way to make sure she was always there when they needed her. She helped her daughter, Mary Ann, attend college, built a loving home in Melfa with her husband, Franklin, helped raise her grandsons, as well as her three great-grandchildren. She was famous for her fudge, and when it snowed, friends and family gathered, as she was known for sharing her “big pot and little pot” of vegetable soup. Juanita was loved by her late son-in-law, Sonny Rudiger, who she selflessly helped care for, along with her daughter, in the late 1980’s.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary Ann Rudiger of Melfa; grandsons, John William Rudiger and Franklin Todd Rudiger, and his wife, Teresa, all of Melfa; great-grandchildren, Sierra Kathryn, Kaylee Marie, and Franklin Luther Rudiger; brother-in-law, Bruce Williams of Tasley, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, parents, and son-in-law, she was predeceased by her siblings, Eunice Marie Bundick and her husband, Elwood, Mary Jane Williams and her husband, Bruce, and Carlton James Hart and his wife, Helen.

A memorial service will be held at the Belle Haven United Methodist Church on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverends Albert Crockett and Paul Oh officiating. Due to current health concerns within the family, masks will be required by all who attend.

Contributions in Juanita’s memory may be made to the Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or to Northern Accomack Community Cats, P.O. Box 83, New Church, VA 23415 (www.accomackcats.org/donating).

