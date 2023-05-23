Funeral services for Mrs. Florence Holbrook of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery,. Polk’s Road in Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
