Funeral services for Mrs. Ella Corine Baines Boggs will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel in Nassawadox on Saturday, January , 2022 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Timothy Johnson officiating.

Viewing and visitation will be held one hour before the service at noon.

For additional information, relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home in Nassawadox or visit morrisfuneralhome.org.

