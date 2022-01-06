Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Fletcher of Pocomoke City, Md will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Rev. Greta Belote will be officiating. Interment will be at Georgetown Baptist Cemetery, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
