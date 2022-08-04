Funeral services for Mrs. Daisey Johnson of Jacksonville, North Carolina, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
