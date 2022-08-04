Funeral services for Mr. Gary Smith of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. Pastor Carroll Mills will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.