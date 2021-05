A private funeral service for Mrs. Constance Deal of Fruitland, Md., wife of Pastor Ronald Deal, will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.