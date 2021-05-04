A private funeral service for Mr. Rudolph Cottman of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Church Cemetery, Bowling Hill, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.