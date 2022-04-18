Funeral services for Mrs., Carolyn Reed Clark of Parksley, will be held Sunday at 2 PM at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Pastor Jermaine Scott will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, Va. Services are being entrusted by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.