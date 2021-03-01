Private graveside services for Mrs. Berneda C. Nock, of Onley, will be conducted Wednesday at 1PM from Nedab Cemetery, Accomac, with Rev. Herbert Gibbs officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
