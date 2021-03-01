The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning and two additional hospitalizations according to the Virginia Department of Health. Northampton County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives, but Accomack reported one fewer COVID-19 test positive. Both Accomack and Northampton County reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 60 tests for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

As of Monday morning, Accomack County reports 6,265 residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,116 have been given both. 3,119 have been given the first shot in Northampton and 1,695 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 803 additional COVID-19 test positives with 321 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 19 to 1,133 statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health provided clarifying information on the recent high COVid-19 death figures being reported. They are now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date. 196 additional deaths were reported statewide with 28 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 13,192 tests for a test positive rate of 6%.

