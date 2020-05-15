A private funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Turnage of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration  Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.

Broadwater Academy Ad