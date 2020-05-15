A private funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Turnage of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
