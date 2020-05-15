A private funeral service for Mr. Rufus Satchell of Nassawadox, Va., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Joseph Smith will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the United Christian Church Cemetery, Parksley, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
