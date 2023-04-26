Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara A. Kellam, also known as “Beddie” of Parksley, will be coneducted Saturday at 1PM from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Exmore, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.