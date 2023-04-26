A Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket carrying the SubTEC-9 technology demonstration testing new star tracker technology and a faster telemetry link launched at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

The mission tested several new technologies under development by the Sounding Rockets Program Office (SRPO).

Since the first SubTEC launch in 2005, the SubTEC missions have provided an opportunity for the sounding rocket team to test and demonstrate new or improved technologies prior to their use on science missions.

“The SubTEC-9 mission is a test flight used to test 14 new technology development experiments that enable new capabilities for the science community,” said Josh Yacobucci, the principal investigator for the mission and sounding rocket technology manager at Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.