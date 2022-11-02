Funeral services for Mrs. Anne Carol Lewis Nuttall, of Melfa, will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Saturday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Barbara Parker officiating.

Contributions in Anne’s memory may be made to the Melfa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Melfa, VA 23410 or to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (payable to: ESVA Chapter NSDAR), c/o Carol Vincent, Treasurer, P.O. Box 375, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.