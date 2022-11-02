1. For Sale: 2002 Pontiac Montana Mini Van.

Call: 757-894-7175 for Pictures and Price.

2. Looking for a reasonably priced trolley or scissor jack that can lift at least 15 inches high. Text or call 710 6779

3. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

4. kittens free to good home

2 tan

1 orange

1 black white

call 757 894 0248

5. Stihl BG 55 2-stroke gas blower in good running condition, $60. Stihl Farm Boss 029 Super 20-inch chain saw in good working condition, $240. 757 695 0294

6. looking for woodburning stove,looking for GM 8 lug 14 bolt full floating rear end 443 754 5596

7. 29 INCH BICYCLE LIKE NEW NEEDS CHAIN REPAIR… TRACTOR RIDING LAWN MOWER 52 INCH CUT… BOTH FOR $200….757-678-3118

8. 757-709-8480 3 PT HITCH SCRAPE $275

9. LF.FREE PIT BULL PUPPY OR A BULLDOG PUPPY FREE 678-3913

10. LF FREEZER… 757-678-3230

11. AVON NATIVITY SET… 12 PORCELIN PIECES AND MANGER IN BOX $95 CASE OF CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS..$90…TEA POT COLLECTION..35 TEA POTS… $300…IN PAINTER 631 774 3739

12. (PAID AD) big yard sale Thurs Friday and Saturday at 15729 Cashville Rd. starting at 8 a.m. until… ladders, tools, yard tools, chain saws,antique oak dining tables and chairs, Taylor Biscuit jars, oil lamps, rugs and linens, new ninja oven and new indoor ninja grill.. home music system. 15729 Cashville road.

13. LF A PICKUP 757-678-6342

14. Looking for 3 bedroom home in Accomack County. Need ASAP. Call 757-894-9591