Mrs. Ada Hundley Evans, 91, wife of the late Norman William “Bill”

Evans and the late William Spencer “Bill” Crosley and a resident of

Onancock, VA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Alice B.

Tawes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crisfield, MD.

Born January 31, 1930 in Broadway, Cashville, VA, she was the

daughter of the late Arzie Judson Hundley and Elizabeth Jane Custis

Hundley. Ada graduated from the N.A.M. School of Practical Nursing,

and had worked as a L.P.N. at the former Northampton-Accomac

Memorial Hospital and the Hermitage on the Eastern Shore. She was

a lifelong faithful member of Broadway Baptist Church.

Survivors include three nieces, Linda H. Pruitt, Diane H. King and

husband Bryan, and Mary Beth Phillips and husband Jackie, all of

Cashville, and their families; and nephew, Albert W. Parker. In addition

to her parents and husbands, Ada was predeceased by her twin

brother Aden Hundley, and her sister Lois H. Parker.

To honor her wishes and request, services will be private with

Reverends Russell Fail and Robert Smoot officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, c/o

Penny Fowler, 15341 Broadway Road, Onancock, VA 23417.

