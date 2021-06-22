1. LF 1-2 bedroom long term rental in Accomack County. Pet friendly. 894-0029

2. Westland Boat Cover w/Attached Motor Cover for Center Console up to 22’5″ – New in Box. $250

Call 757-894-1431

3. i’m looking for geese to add to my flock, i will buy or trade. 710-3192

4 2001 Honda Odyssey. 178,000 miles.

No center seat. Sizable ding on

bumper. Very reliable…I’m a snowbird and take it back & forth

to Florida. Gets about 24mpg

hgwy/16city. $2500. 442-3077

5 f 150 pickup 350-5504

6. MINI REFRIGERATOR GC $40…. PROPANE HEAQTER WITH 4 TANKS $70 SPORTS CARDS 1000 FOR $100 665-4594 AFTER 7 757-990-5849

7. FREE – rack for 150 gallon oil tank. Real good condition. 787-3070

8. F/s car tow dolly in excellent working condition new tires and led lights 1000.00 also clear va title 6097804960

9. LOOKING FOR

YELLOW KITTEN

If you have or know of one, please call 757-672-6433

10. A DOG TO GIVE AWAY ALASKA SHEPARD CHOW..2 YEARS OLD..HAS SHOTS..678-3619

11. 7.5 INCH TABLE JUG SAW… TABLE DRILL PRESS… CENTRAL MACHINERY 2.5 HP 12 INCH PLANER… FOR PRICES AND PICTURES CALL 894-7175

12. SHEETROCK, WALLPAPER TOOLS, BOATING GEAR AND ELVIS COLLECTION 414-0429.

13. LF ALUMINUM FLAG POLE … LF SWIMMING POOL USED BUT IN GOOD CONDITION. 999-0083

14. LF 6 LAYING HENS.. YOUNGER BIRDS …. 757-710-0568

15. LOOKING FOR

YELLOW KITTEN

If you have or know of one, please call 757-672-6433

16. Window Air Conditioners – 5,000 BTU $60 and 8,000 BTU $80, and 1.7 cubic foot Dormitory Refrigerator $30. Exmore area. 732-567-6598

17… LF SEMI TRACTOR WITH SLEEPER… 757-694-5423

18.

EUREKA UPRIGHT V AC $20 COLOR TV $15… HOUSE PHONE $20 331`-2598

19… 3 AXLE UTILITY TRAILER 710-0810

20.