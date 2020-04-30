A private funeral service for Mr. William Trower of Exmore, Va., will be held Saturday at the Gravesite of New Allen A.M.E Church Cemetery at 1 PM. A private family viewing will be at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Rev. Ruff will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.