A memorial service for Mr. William Curtis of El Paso, Texas will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Madeline Trader of Withams
March 29, 2021
Mrs. Virginia Savage of Exmore
December 30, 2020
Enoch B. Berry
April 19, 2019
Sonny Linton Jr. of Parksley
August 26, 2020
Local Conditions
September 9, 2022, 3:00 pm
Sunny
80°F
80°F
9 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 39%
wind speed: 9 mph NE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 7:20 pm
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: The user must be an administrator, editor, or moderator of the page in order to impersonate it. If the page business requires Two Factor Authentication, the user also needs to enable Two Factor Authentication. Type: OAuthException
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio updated their status.
1 week ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.