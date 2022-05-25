Funeral services for Ms. Margaret F. Reid, of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Holy Trinity Baptist Church, Pungoteague, with Rev. Willie D. Justis officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
