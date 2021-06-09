Private graveside services for Mr. Trevor L. Brown, also known as “Big Trev” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, Services may be view virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
