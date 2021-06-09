Private graveside services for Mrs. Yranie Saint Surin of Plainsboro, NJ, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from Parksley Cemetery, Parksley, with Pastor Waldo Charles officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Louis Harmon
September 11, 2020
Princess Bailey
March 21, 2018
Norman T. Davis
July 25, 2019
Mrs. Carol Jean Tull
August 26, 2020
Local Conditions
June 9, 2021, 3:31 pm
Mostly cloudy
84°F
84°F
4 mph
real feel: 94°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:23 pm
3 hours ago
Today we are joined on Chamber Chat by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Robert Sabbatini and also by Perdue Careers’ Bel Holden to discuss job opportunities locally. #esvachamber ... See MoreSee Less