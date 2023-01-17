Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Hayman of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior tot he service at the Center.  Interment  will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.