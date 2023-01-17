Funeral services for Lois Wilson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Emma L. Hicks of Melfa
April 7, 2021
Rev. Barry G. Mears
March 23, 2022
Debbie Crowson
November 26, 2021
Rosalie Drewer Taylor Daley of Onancock
April 23, 2021
Local Conditions
January 17, 2023, 3:02 pm
Cloudy
42°F
42°F
7 mph
flik: 38°F
barr: 30 in
hmid: 81%
winds: 7 mph SW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:16 am
sunset: 5:10 pm
42 minutes ago
Shore Talk - The Eastern Shore Community College Foundation's Oyster RoastToday we were joined by Patty Kellam with the Eastern Shore Community College discussing their upcoming Oyster Roast.