Mr. Sidney Paige Sherwood, 79, husband of the late Annabelle Parks Sherwood and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD.

Born June 16, 1942, he was the son of the late Sidney Levin Sherwood and Gladys Davis Sherwood. He served in the Army National Guard, was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, attended Drummondtown Baptist Church, and was the longtime owner/operator of Sid’s Heating and Air.

He enjoyed flying remote radio-controlled airplanes, taking time to talk with friends and share a story or two, working hard in his business with his son and taking care of countless families through the years, and playing pool. Until recently when Sid’s health declined, he enjoyed daily pool games with his good buddy D.L., at ‘Webb’s Pool Hall’, treasured time for both of them over many years. His friend Jimmy Nickerson was a good neighbor, checking on and helping Sid often when needed, and that was greatly appreciated.

Survivors include his son, Kevin Lee Sherwood and his wife Lynn of Accomac, VA; two grandchildren, Michael and Allison Sherwood; a brother, Daniel Norris Sherwood and his wife Sue of Salisbury, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

Following Sid’s wishes, no public service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.