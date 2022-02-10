  1. Looking for burn barrels call 387-0650
  2. Looking for free puppy  442-6429
  3. LF 15″ used tires  710-4365
  4. LF1-2 bedroom house/apt.  $800-1,000 month  8947559 ask for Terry
  5. Water heater $75, water pump $50  894-7577
  6. 4×8 sheets of lattice work best offer  442-5728
  7. 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u  $1,800  302-519-1311
  8. 4 truck tires 245/75R16  $40 ea., 16’x6 1/2′ dual axle utility trailer $3,500 678-2566
  9. 1995 Mercury Sable $2,500  404-549-1541
  10. Set of 20″ rims w/tires 275/45R20 $800, Toro mower $100, Coke knife $50  894-1937
  11. 757-894-8342  30 gal fish tank and stand with all accessories 4 fish and a frog $65
  12. Blue tick hound, 33.5′ camper trailer frame $200, 2 cars $200  990-5849
  13. Set of 235/16 tires, set of 205/16 tires, set of 216/16 tires  442-5009
  14. Pine needles for sale 387-7763