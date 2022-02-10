- Looking for burn barrels call 387-0650
- Looking for free puppy 442-6429
- LF 15″ used tires 710-4365
- LF1-2 bedroom house/apt. $800-1,000 month 8947559 ask for Terry
- Water heater $75, water pump $50 894-7577
- 4×8 sheets of lattice work best offer 442-5728
- 2004 Chevy Silverado p/u $1,800 302-519-1311
- 4 truck tires 245/75R16 $40 ea., 16’x6 1/2′ dual axle utility trailer $3,500 678-2566
- 1995 Mercury Sable $2,500 404-549-1541
- Set of 20″ rims w/tires 275/45R20 $800, Toro mower $100, Coke knife $50 894-1937
- 757-894-8342 30 gal fish tank and stand with all accessories 4 fish and a frog $65
- Blue tick hound, 33.5′ camper trailer frame $200, 2 cars $200 990-5849
- Set of 235/16 tires, set of 205/16 tires, set of 216/16 tires 442-5009
- Pine needles for sale 387-7763
