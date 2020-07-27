Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Fortt of Mardela Springs, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
