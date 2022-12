Funeral services for Mr. Richard Lee Belote, III, also known as “Tre” of Houston, TX, formerly of the Shore, WBC on Wednesday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Buting officiating. Interment WB in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4PM t0 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.