- Two pair of new Mens Rustler jeans 38 (waist) x 30 (length). One black and one blue. 100% cotton. $20 for both pairs. 7576654071
- FOR SALE: Duraflame 29″ portable LED Electric Flameless Candle Header (NEW) $75.00
FOR SALE: Chicago Electric Circular Saw With Laser Guide. (NEW) $35.00 FOR SALE: Queen Size Box Spring. (NEW) $45.00 PLEASE Call 757 894 7175 For Pictures And Details.
- Aluminum folding ramp goes in the back of a pickup for atv/tractor $100 Bike dxr mongoose $100 6074374782
- 3 piece black luggage set for sale sort of small with wheels, has a name tag but don’t know what it is $60 7577871063
- Dry wall lift used once $100 7577103312
- 07 Mazda 3 v6 auto fully loaded new tires and new brakes 162k miles $3500 firm 4437356078
- Lf a free puppy 7576783913
- Shed for sale in mullwood, 10×15 able to deliver, great storage space, negotiable 7575306342
- LF anybody with portable electric heater 7573500407
- A Dozen chickens FREE 7577104138 first come first serve
- LF used wheelchair at reasonable price 7576783768
- 2 utility trailers 4 by 5 one is fold down and one has pickup truck back. $400 each with titles. ‘96 Isuzu rodeo 100k miles 5 speed everything works, recently inspected $3200. On-off road 200 cc quail motorcycle $2000 clear title insured 8945713
- Green works 12 inch bar electric chainsaw uses 40 volt lithium battery. 6 wooden folding card table chairs. 4 1/2 inch diameter with circular saw 7577871470
- 7576656424 Craftsman half inch impact wrench like new 8 amp 2100 beats per second $45. Hamilton beach carving set electric knife and Bronson $22 for both. Brand new gander mountain rifle soft case $30
- Engine block parts for 350 Chevy engine 7577100571 discuss when called
- LF some hayman potatoes 7573872044
- Boys bike perfect condition ridden a couple of times $40 7577095856
