MORNING GOLD: Last night, it hit me--- one week until the big day. Then my mind wandered to all the things I needed to make sure I got done during this "fastest moving week of the year."This morning, I'm sharing a simple reminder that the best gifts don't have to cost a lot of money... they come from the heart. Being on the receiving end of some of those recently, I can attest that they make a great and lasting impact.You know I try to back up the gold thoughts with a song that reinforces the message. Today I found one from a newer group I have fallen in love with- Owl City- called Bah Humbug.(Listen to this great song here:That moment the first few flakes start fallingIs the moment before I burst into tearsCause snow in the air means Christmas shoppingHuhAnd the thought of it all just stresses me out[Pre-Chorus]Woe is meWoe is meWould she kinda like this canary yellow?Or does she already own way too many scarves?I could get her a backpack, it's somethin' to carryBut this is way too much pressure, it's breaking my heartWoe is meWoe is meI'm ready to wrap that perfect Christmas giftBut I haven't found it yetCause I don't have a clue what to get youSo I'll give you my heartI wander around the store again and againBut all I do is shrugCause I don't have a clue what to get youAnd I'm ready to say, "Bah Humbug!"Bah-bah-bah-bah-bah, bah humbug!Bah-bah-bah-bah-bah...I could get her a gift card to Olive GardenBut what if Red Lobster is way more her thing?I don't even know...Well how 'bout a bike, or like a ukulele?Or how 'bout I jump out the window?Yeah, how 'bout I jump out the window!Singing "Joy to the World" face down in the snow!I'm ready to wrap that perfect Christmas giftBut I haven't found it yetCause I don't have a clue what to get youSo I'll give you my heart, I hope it'll doI wander around the store again and againBut all I do is shrugCause I don't have a clue what to get youI'm ready to say...I'll wrap myself in paper and sit under the treeCause the best gift I can give you is this heart inside of me!I'm ready to wrap that perfect Christmas giftBut I ain't found it yetCause I don't have a clue what to get you (here's my heart)So I'll give you my heart, I hope it'll doI wander around the store again and againBut all I do is shrugCause I don't have a clue what to get youAnd I'm bout ready to say, "Bah Humbug!"Sorry for the hand towels!Bah Humbug!Sorry for the Yankee Candles!Bah Humbug!Sorry for all this useless junk!The best gift I have to giveIs my love