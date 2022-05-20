Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Moore, Jr., of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.  Interment will be private.  Services are being entrusted by Bennis Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.

