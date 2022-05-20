- Lf someone that might have drum fish for sale 7576654862
- Mirror Vanity very nice with light, brand new in box it’s a cream color $175 obo can send pictures. Ride-a-mals horse kids toy. Just like new comes with charger $150 obo. Like new convertabench heavy duty bench that converts into a table $150 4438801331
- 2002 Lincoln town car $2200. Brand new generator in box $750. 1938 beach cruiser $100 7577772506
- 2 ten foot Tamarac angler kayaks with umbrellas $500. 2007 Honda Accord excellent condition $6800. Black leather lift massage seat chair $250 with 5 year warranty 7577878455
- Bbq grill used once $100. Air conditioner used for 4 months $50 7576945975
- Moped Brennan 97000 miles runs fast $350. 7572188387
- Lf Zero turn mower 50 inch 7578946745
- 5 dolls from Madagascar movie stuffed animals 16 inches tall from 2009. 2 collectible dolls no box 7573870491
- Hayman sweet potato sprouts. 7578943196 call anytime
- 2006 Ford Escape $1500 obo. Craftsman riders mower $375 no belt. Living room furniture $500 7576783520
- 2 Verizon Motorola flip phones $20 each or the pair for $30. Reebok high tech elliptical $75. 20 inch universal chrome rims $300 for the set 7577101490
- Lf 2 to 3 bedroom home accomac county 7575056485
- Lf washer 7576945845
- 2007 volkswagon Passat wagon 2.0T door station wagon. Runs 160k miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work. $1500 cash AS IS 7574140074
- Living room set of couch and loveseat no rips or tears from a smoke free home $300. Wheelchair and walker comes with seat attached. Like new drivers, wheelchair $100, walker $100, both for $175. 4108459864 local seller
- 20 inch rims& tires for sale 300.00 7577104997
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page