  1. Lf someone that might have drum fish for sale 7576654862
  2. Mirror Vanity very nice with light, brand new in box it’s a cream color $175 obo can send pictures. Ride-a-mals horse kids toy. Just like new comes with charger $150 obo. Like new convertabench heavy duty bench that converts into a table $150 4438801331
  3. 2002 Lincoln town car $2200. Brand new generator in box $750. 1938 beach cruiser $100 7577772506
  4. 2 ten foot Tamarac angler kayaks with umbrellas $500. 2007 Honda Accord excellent condition $6800. Black leather lift massage seat chair $250 with 5 year warranty 7577878455
  5. Bbq grill used once $100. Air conditioner used for 4 months $50 7576945975
  6. Moped Brennan 97000 miles runs fast $350. 7572188387
  7. Lf Zero turn mower 50 inch 7578946745
  8. 5 dolls from Madagascar movie stuffed animals 16 inches tall from 2009. 2 collectible dolls no box 7573870491
  9. Hayman sweet potato sprouts. 7578943196 call anytime
  10. 2006 Ford Escape $1500 obo. Craftsman riders mower $375 no belt. Living room furniture $500 7576783520
  11. 2 Verizon Motorola flip phones $20 each or the pair for $30. Reebok high tech elliptical $75. 20 inch universal chrome rims $300 for the set 7577101490
  12. Lf 2 to 3 bedroom home accomac county 7575056485
  13. Lf washer 7576945845
  14. 2007 volkswagon Passat wagon 2.0T door station wagon. Runs 160k miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work. $1500 cash AS IS 7574140074
  15. Living room set of couch and loveseat no rips or tears from a smoke free home $300. Wheelchair and walker comes with seat attached. Like new drivers, wheelchair $100, walker $100, both for $175. 4108459864 local seller
  16. 20 inch rims& tires for sale 300.00 7577104997