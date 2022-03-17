Service for Mr. Norman Jefferson Mapp, Sr. of Nassawadox will be conducted from the Bethel Memorial Gardens in Franktown, Virginia on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation and viewing will be held 1/2 hour before the service. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org