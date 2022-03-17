Service for Mr. Norman Jefferson Mapp, Sr. of Nassawadox will be conducted from the Bethel Memorial Gardens in Franktown, Virginia on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation and viewing will be held 1/2 hour before the service. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org
Related Posts
Sylvia Bundick
April 18, 2018
James Alfred Rew, Jr. formerly of Onley
December 28, 2021
Mr. Franklin J. Trader
May 25, 2021
Violet Dashiell
May 24, 2019
Local Conditions
March 17, 2022, 6:51 pm
Cloudy
54°F
54°F
7 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 7 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 7:12 pm