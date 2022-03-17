On March 11, 2022 Lucille Birch Gohl, 75, received her final call from her Lord and Savior telling her it’s time to come home to be reunited with family and friends she hasn’t seen in a longtime.

On 5/30/46, Lucille was born to Herman and Elizabeth (Thornton) Birch of Chincoteague Island, VA. From riding her bike, roller skating, dancing, and playing basketball, it was obvious from an early age she was destined to be on the move. Lucille’s career path included several entrepreneurial endeavors such as real estate, cosmetology, child development and caregiving. Ms. Gohl was active in her community and in the church no matter where she resided. Lucille spent several years as a Camp Fire leader, mentoring and helping young people grow and achieve their dreams.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Tammy Morris (Steve) of Millville, NJ, Susan McManus of Brownsboro, TX, and Tiffany Daniel (Vern) of Greenbrier, AR; seven grandchildren, Curtis and Jordan Merritt of MD, Krystal Morris and Tiara Homan of NJ, Kendall McManus of TX, Wyatt Daniel and Andrea Gillihan of AR; five great-grandchildren along with a host of beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Wayne and Steve Birch, sister, Dorothy Casper, beloved husband, Andrew Gohl, grandchildren, Steven Morris, Jr. and Andrew Daniel, ex-husbands, Fletcher Taylor and Gene Adams.

Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 E. Irving Blvd, Irving 75061 under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Irving 75062.

