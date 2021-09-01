A graveside service for Mr. Nathaniel Lee Shockley of Berlin, Md. will be held Friday at 11 AM from the graveside of Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
