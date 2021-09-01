A graveside service for Mrs. Sarah Baines of Painter, Va., will be held Saturday at 2 PM from the graveside of New Mount Zion Baptist Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM from the chapel of the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. Rev Charles Kellam will be officiating. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.