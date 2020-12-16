A private funeral service for Mr. Milton Lee Justice of New Castle, Delaware, formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Saturday at 1 PM at hee Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A private viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.