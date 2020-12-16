1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.2005 Ford Focus, needs work $750 609-780-4960

3.2017 Kenmore stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, excellent condition 860-841-3939

4.1985 Suzuki 230 4 wheeler in excellent condition, garage kept $2,100 obo, 12 gauge shotguns, willing to trade for a deer rifle 757-894-0196

5.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, 4 door, automatic $4,700 757-694-1704

6.Themed plates and bowls $25 firm 757-999-0083

7.410-430-0476 Dale Earnhardt Sr. diecast collection

8.LF kid’s metal pedal car, tractor, or truck 757-710-6814

9.FREE 10 year old refrigerator, side by side, works great 443-859-6438

10.LF 1 bed apartment 757-350-5088

11.GoPro Hero 3 camera $390 obo, Suzuki Violin, student sized, gently used, comes w/ case and bow $450-$500 757-693-4318

12.Bedroom suit w/ box spring and mattress, w/ 3 dressers, kitchen table, fish tank 757-894-6619

13.757-709-8480 LF Bobcat 0 turn mower, 61in cut

14.2 cell phones, flatscreen TV 757-787-7969

15.709-4362 6 tires, 4 Michelin, P235

16.Upright vacuum, house phone, 2 TVs 757-331-2598

17.LF shop heater, LF medium to large sized generator, both items must be in working condition 709-2871

18.LF 3-4 bed house or t apartment 973-337-0345