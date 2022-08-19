Funeral service for Mr. Lester Conquest of Upper Marlboro, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.   There will be a viewing  for family and friends  from 11 AM until 12 noon.  Burial will be held at Friendship  United Methodist Church, Wattsville,  Va.  Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac.