Funeral service for Mr. Lester Conquest of Upper Marlboro, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 11 AM until 12 noon. Burial will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church, Wattsville, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac.