- 2013 Triumph America m/c. 10,000 mi. 2 windshields, 2 seats saddlebags and more. Like new 757-710-7587
- Looking for a enclosed cargo trailer 757-709-8949
- Guinea birds for sale. Please call 757-817-4722
- Pickup tool box 60 bucks, 3 ton floor jack 70 bucks call 757-709-0923
- Brand new, still in the box, Powerfit Elite vibration exercise plate machine. Asking $100 firm. 757-787-3696
- LF an electric stove. Call 757-693-0720
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,100 firm, will do light housekeeping or Private duty work done from Cape Charles to Chincoteague areas. Call me for more information. 757-387-2473
- Looking for 3-4 Bdrms/ 2 bath house or mobile home between Accomack – Wattsville area.
Call after 5:30pm M-F. Voicemails and text messages can be left. Serious callers only!! 757-894-2204
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- 2 acres land for sale in Leemont area, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp 757-710-8270
- LF a place to rent in Northampton county 757-678-3128
- 2008 Chevy HHR $4,000 757-894-0408
- 3 medium size dogs free to a good home 757-710-6312
- Chevy pick up for sale 757-787-1281
- LF place to rent Melfa to Accomac 757-694-1644
- 2013 Ford Tarus best offer, Poulan chain saw 757-993-0539
- LF mobile home to rent 703-362-8744
- LF enclosed utility trailer 757-710-4553
- 2 drawer vanity, swivel chair, chandelier w/2 lamps 757-894-2045
- 2005 Buick SUV needs transmission work $600, acre lot in Mappsville $29,000, trade scrap metal for yard work 757-710-5238
- 16 acres farm land to lease, 3 old clam baskets and other items 757-387-7506
- Craftsman mini tiller best offer 757-787-1927
- 1999 GMC Sierra $5,000 757-710-3455
- Men’s 21 speed bike $85 757-442-2203
- LF washing machine 757-303-5511
- Fund raiser to assist medical in Ukraine 40 Market St in Onancock
- For sale pumpkins, child’s bike w/training wheels, roosters 757-665-6279
