  1. 2013 Triumph America m/c. 10,000 mi. 2 windshields, 2 seats saddlebags and more. Like new 757-710-7587
  2. Looking for a enclosed cargo trailer  757-709-8949
  3. Guinea birds for sale. Please call 757-817-4722
  4. Pickup tool box 60 bucks,  3 ton floor jack 70 bucks call 757-709-0923
  5.  Brand new, still in the box, Powerfit Elite vibration exercise plate machine. Asking $100 firm. 757-787-3696
  6. LF an electric stove. Call 757-693-0720
  7. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
  8. 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,100 firm, will do light housekeeping or Private duty work done from Cape Charles to Chincoteague areas. Call me for more information. 757-387-2473
  9. Looking for 3-4 Bdrms/ 2 bath house or mobile home between Accomack – Wattsville area.
    Call after 5:30pm M-F. Voicemails and text messages can be left. Serious callers only!! 757-894-2204
  10. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
  11. 2 acres land for sale in Leemont area, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp 757-710-8270
  12. LF a  place to rent in Northampton county 757-678-3128
  13. 2008 Chevy HHR $4,000 757-894-0408
  14. 3 medium size dogs free to a good home 757-710-6312
  15. Chevy pick up for sale 757-787-1281
  16. LF place to rent Melfa to Accomac 757-694-1644
  17. 2013 Ford Tarus best offer, Poulan chain saw 757-993-0539
  18. LF mobile home to rent 703-362-8744
  19. LF enclosed utility trailer 757-710-4553
  20.  2 drawer vanity, swivel chair, chandelier w/2 lamps  757-894-2045
  21. 2005 Buick SUV needs transmission work $600, acre lot in Mappsville $29,000, trade scrap metal for yard work  757-710-5238
  22. 16 acres farm land to lease, 3 old clam baskets and other items  757-387-7506
  23. Craftsman mini tiller best offer  757-787-1927
  24. 1999 GMC Sierra $5,000 757-710-3455
  25. Men’s 21 speed bike $85  757-442-2203
  26. LF washing machine 757-303-5511
  27. Fund raiser to assist medical in Ukraine 40 Market St in Onancock
  28. For sale pumpkins, child’s bike w/training wheels, roosters  757-665-6279