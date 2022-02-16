Private funeral services for Mr. John E. Clayton of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
