Private funeral services for Miss GeKeia A. White-Justis , also known as “Gi Gi” of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gregory Duncan, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s U. M. Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
