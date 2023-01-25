Funeral services for Mr. Jay’Von M. Bailey, also known as “Boogie” or “Apple” of Temperanceville, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Min. Brian White officiating. Interment will be in the church Cemetery.
