Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Addison of Manassas VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.