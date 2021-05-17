Graveside services for James Shelton, of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 Am from the graveside of the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke, MD with Pastor Reid Sterrett, Jr. officiating.  Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Mana Cafe, www.manacafeci.org, P.O. Box 1122, Chincoteague, VA 23336 or the Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, www.foodbankonline.org, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.  Funeral arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.  To share online condolences,  visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.
